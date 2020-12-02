Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 02 December 2020
Breaking
ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation UNICEF laments the killing of Iraqi child in Green Zone rocket attack
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 02 December 2020 06:54 PM

UK Says to Continue Assistance to Peshmerga

1
The UK has reaffirmed its continuation of assistance to the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces to ensure the ISIS is eliminated in the region.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday received a UK delegation led by Minister of State for Middle East & North Africa in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, James Cleverly, and Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey.

The two UK ministers reiterated London's appreciation for the Kurdistan Region and its Peshmerga fighters' role in the fight against the ISIS, adding that their country will prolong its assistance to the Kurdish forces, while helping Erbil and Baghdad resolve their issues, Barzani's office said in a statement.

The Kurdish president noted that a political will is needed in Iraq to resolve the disputes between Erbil and Baghdad and to adopt the federal system, the way it is stated in the Constitution, as the basis for the solution.

The relations between Erbil and London, the latest political and security developments in Iraq, including the upcoming early elections scheduled for June 6 ,2021, and the continuation of ISS danger were also discussed during the meeting.
Related Stories
Read
8

UNICEF and New Zealand Partner to Protect and Support Children and Young people in Iraq 02 December 2020 07:17 PM

7

Kirkuk: Iraqi Forces Capture Two ISIS Militants in Separate Operations 02 December 2020 07:10 PM

6

Erbil and Baghdad in Talks over Iraq’s 2021 Budget Bill: MP 02 December 2020 07:08 PM

5

PKK Has No Intention to Practically Leave Sinjar: KDP Official 02 December 2020 07:06 PM

4

Barzani Receives Russian Ambassador in Erbil 02 December 2020 07:04 PM

3

Kurdistan Council of Ministers Discusses Public Servants’ Salaries 02 December 2020 07:01 PM

2

ISIS Militants Attack IMIS Forces near Khanaqin 02 December 2020 06:58 PM

6

Kurdistan Reports 389 New Coronavirus Cases and 325 Recoveries 01 December 2020 03:15 PM

Comments