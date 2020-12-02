UK Says to Continue Assistance to Peshmerga

The UK has reaffirmed its continuation of assistance to the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces to ensure the ISIS is eliminated in the region.



Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday received a UK delegation led by Minister of State for Middle East & North Africa in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, James Cleverly, and Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey.



The two UK ministers reiterated London's appreciation for the Kurdistan Region and its Peshmerga fighters' role in the fight against the ISIS, adding that their country will prolong its assistance to the Kurdish forces, while helping Erbil and Baghdad resolve their issues, Barzani's office said in a statement.



The Kurdish president noted that a political will is needed in Iraq to resolve the disputes between Erbil and Baghdad and to adopt the federal system, the way it is stated in the Constitution, as the basis for the solution.



The relations between Erbil and London, the latest political and security developments in Iraq, including the upcoming early elections scheduled for June 6 ,2021, and the continuation of ISS danger were also discussed during the meeting.