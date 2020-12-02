Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 02 December 2020
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 02 December 2020 12:19 PM

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use

Britain on Wednesday said it had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use and that it will be rolled out for use from next week.
“The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use,” the government said.
“The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week.”
