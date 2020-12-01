Kurdistan Reports 389 New Coronavirus Cases and 325 Recoveries

Kurdistan Region’s health ministry on Tuesday confirmed 389 new cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours while reporting 325 recoveries.



The ministry has also confirmed 23 fatalities in its latest updates published on 1st December.



The total number of confirmed infections since the onset of the disease has now reached over 97,000, from which 3,169 have died.



According to the updated figures, more 60,000 people have so far recovered from the novel virus, while over 33,000 remain under treatment as active cases.