Iranian Border Guards Kill, Wound Three Kurdish Porters

At least three Kurdish porters were either killed or wounded by Iranian border guards, a human rights group revealed on Tuesday.



The border guards on Monday opened fire at a group of Kurdish porters, also known as Kolbars, near Sardasht city, leaving one of them severely injured, Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said.



Meanwhile, another porter fell from a mountain after being chased by the Iranian border forces in the mountainous areas and suffered from severe injuries.



The two were identified as Sherwan Mawlanpana and Khidir Rasooli.



Siyamak Karimi, 30, was another Kurdish Kolbar who was killed by the direct fire of the Iranian forces in Khorasan province, northeastern Iran, earlier on Friday, according to Hengaw agency.