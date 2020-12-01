Kurdistan Mine Action Agency Destroys Hundreds of War Remnants

Kurdistan Region’s Mine Action Agency said on Monday that it had destroyed hundreds of war remnants in Choman district of Erbil province.

Rabar Anwar, a spokesperson for the agency, noted that nearly 600 rocket shells, landmines, and other unexploded war remnants were destroyed on Monday in Choman.



He further pointed out that their teams have been continuing their work to discover war remnants and clear more territories, despite the financial challenges the Kurdistan Region is struggling with at the moment.