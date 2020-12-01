Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 01 December 2020
Tuesday، 01 December 2020

Iraqi Lawmaker Says US Troops' Presence a Violation on Sovereignty

The presence of the US troops in Iraq is a violation on the country's sovereignty, an Iraqi lawmaker said.

Amir Fayiz, a member of the parliamentary committee for foreign relations, argued in a statement that the presence of US forces is not needed to protect Iraq's sovereignty, as well as, fighting the remnants of the ISIS.

He pointed out that he believes the Iraqi forces are now capable of dealing with the security of the country, therefore, the US forces "should be ousted as soon as possible."

The Iraqi parliament earlier this year passed a resolution to force the US troops to withdraw from the country.
