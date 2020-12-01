Kurdistan Security Forces Confiscate 2kg of Illegal Drugs

Kurdistan Region's security forces managed to seize at least two kilograms of illegal drugs at a border crossing, a statement said.
A statement by the general directorate of anti-narcotics explained that the security forces arrested a man who attempted to smuggle 2kg of illicit drugs through Haji Omaran border crossing.
He had hidden the drugs in a load of fruits being imported from neighboring Iran.
