Tuesday, 01 December 2020
Tuesday، 01 December 2020 03:02 PM

Kurdistan Security Forces Confiscate 2kg of Illegal Drugs

Kurdistan Region's security forces managed to seize at least two kilograms of illegal drugs at a border crossing, a statement said.

A statement by the general directorate of anti-narcotics explained that the security forces arrested a man who attempted to smuggle 2kg of illicit drugs through Haji Omaran border crossing.

He had hidden the drugs in a load of fruits being imported from neighboring Iran.
