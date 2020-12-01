Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 01 December 2020
Breaking
ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation UNICEF laments the killing of Iraqi child in Green Zone rocket attack
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 01 December 2020 01:26 PM

BioNTech/Pfizer file for EU approval of Covid-19 vaccine

pfizer
Germany’s BioNTech and its US partner Pfizer on Tuesday said they had applied for EU regulatory approval for their Covid-19 vaccine, raising hopes that the first jabs could be administered in December.
The two companies said in a statement that they had submitted an application to the European Medicines Agency on Monday “for Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA)” for their vaccine, after tests showed it was 95 percent effective against the novel coronavirus.
If approved, the jab could potentially be rolled out “in Europe before the end of 2020,” the statement said.
Related Stories
Read
kylie-moore-gilbert-unimelb

Academic freed in Iran ‘blown away’ by support 01 December 2020 01:23 PM

Iran parliament

Iranian MPs seek hardening of nuclear stance after scientist killed 01 December 2020 01:19 PM

airstrike

Air strike kills IRGC commander at Iraq-Syria border - Iraqi officials 01 December 2020 01:15 PM

sc

Killed Iranian scientist shot with remote-controlled machine gun: agency 30 November 2020 05:49 PM

iran

Kuwait condemns killing of Iranian scientist: state news agency 30 November 2020 05:43 PM

3

Iran Confirms nearly 13,000 New COVID-19 Cases 30 November 2020 05:14 PM

1

Israel Puts Its Embassies on High Alert as Iran Vows to Avenge Scientist's Killing 30 November 2020 05:07 PM

Israel open to US-mediated talks with Lebanon on sea border

Israel-Lebanon maritime border talks postponed, officials say 30 November 2020 01:55 PM

Comments