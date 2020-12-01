BioNTech/Pfizer file for EU approval of Covid-19 vaccine

Germany’s BioNTech and its US partner Pfizer on Tuesday said they had applied for EU regulatory approval for their Covid-19 vaccine, raising hopes that the first jabs could be administered in December.

The two companies said in a statement that they had submitted an application to the European Medicines Agency on Monday “for Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA)” for their vaccine, after tests showed it was 95 percent effective against the novel coronavirus.

If approved, the jab could potentially be rolled out “in Europe before the end of 2020,” the statement said.