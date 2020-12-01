Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 01 December 2020
Breaking
ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation UNICEF laments the killing of Iraqi child in Green Zone rocket attack
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 01 December 2020 01:15 PM

Air strike kills IRGC commander at Iraq-Syria border - Iraqi officials

airstrike

An air strike killed a commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards at the Iraq-Syria border sometime between Saturday and Sunday, Iraqi security and local militia officials said on Monday.


They could not confirm the identity of the commander, who they said was killed alongside three other men travelling in a vehicle with him.


The vehicle was carrying weapons across the Iraqi border and was hit after it had entered Syrian territory, two Iraqi security officials separately said.

 

Iran-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups helped retrieve the bodies, the two officials said, without elaborating or giving the exact time of the incident.


Local military and militia sources confirmed the account, although Reuters was unable to verify independently that an Iranian commander had been killed.


The incident came just days after Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated in Tehran in a killing that Iran has blamed on Israel.

 

Israel launched air raids against what it called a wide range of Syrian and Iranian targets in Syria last week, signalling that it will pursue its policy of striking Iranian targets in the region as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to leave office.


Iraqi officials fear a conflagration ahead of President-elect Joe Biden taking office because he is viewed as less confrontational with Iran than the Trump administration.


Iran-backed Iraqi militias are still reeling from the U.S. assassination of Iranian military mastermind Qassem Soleimani in January and their Iraqi leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and have vowed revenge against the United States.

Related Stories
Read
pfizer

BioNTech/Pfizer file for EU approval of Covid-19 vaccine 01 December 2020 01:26 PM

kylie-moore-gilbert-unimelb

Academic freed in Iran ‘blown away’ by support 01 December 2020 01:23 PM

Iran parliament

Iranian MPs seek hardening of nuclear stance after scientist killed 01 December 2020 01:19 PM

sc

Killed Iranian scientist shot with remote-controlled machine gun: agency 30 November 2020 05:49 PM

iran

Kuwait condemns killing of Iranian scientist: state news agency 30 November 2020 05:43 PM

3

Iran Confirms nearly 13,000 New COVID-19 Cases 30 November 2020 05:14 PM

1

Israel Puts Its Embassies on High Alert as Iran Vows to Avenge Scientist's Killing 30 November 2020 05:07 PM

Israel open to US-mediated talks with Lebanon on sea border

Israel-Lebanon maritime border talks postponed, officials say 30 November 2020 01:55 PM

Comments