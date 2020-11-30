Iraq condemns killing of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Sunday, the killing of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadah.



Ministry spokesman Ahmad Al-Sahhaf said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that “Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein made a phone call with his counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Muhammad Jawad Zarif.

During his call, he expressed his condolences following the killing of the Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhry Zadah,expressing his condemnation of these actions that do not contribute to supporting stability. "