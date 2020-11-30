Danish general takes helm of NATO non-combat mission in Iraq

Lieutenant-General Per Pugholm Olsen of the Danish Armed Forces is the new Commander of the NATO Mission Iraq (NMI), following a change of command ceremony held in Baghdad on November 24.

He succeeds Major-General Jennie Carignan of the Canadian Armed Forces, who had assumed command of the mission in November 2019.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, “I thank Major-General Carignan for her outstanding leadership during a very challenging period."

"I wish Lieutenant General Pugholm Olsen every success as new commander and I look forward to working with him, as we continue to expand our mission, as requested by the Iraqi government.”



