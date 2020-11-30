Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 30 November 2020
Monday، 30 November 2020 05:31 PM

Save the Children: Kids in Iraq live among unexploded bombs

The organization Save the Children said thousands of children are forced to live among unexploded bombs, dead bodies and rubble, after the closure of camps for displaced people in Iraq.

Thousands of children and their families are forced to live in badly damaged houses in abandoned areas with unexploded bombs, dead bodies and rubble, after the sudden closure of several camps for displaced people in Iraq, said Save the Children in a statement.

The organization said its teams spoke to parents who had been forced to leave the camps. They told harrowing accounts of finding unexploded bombs and corpses in buildings and under rubble in the areas they now reside in.

"Families are in urgent need of basic services such as electricity, clean and safe drinking water, food and transport," the organization said.
