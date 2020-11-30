ISIS Attacks Iraqi Army outside Makhmour

Once again on Sunday night, the ISIS militants targeted the Iraqi armed forces in a surprise attack near Makhmour, southwest of Erbil.



Makhmour Mayor Rizgar Mohammed said that the attack was carried out against a position of the Iraqi army near the village of Qallata Soran, where the sides exchanged fire.



“The Iraqi army has not yet commented on the possible casualty figures,” Mohammed stated.



Makhmour is located in an area disputed by the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Region, some 60 kilometers southwest of Erbil.



It is now under the control of the Iraqi army and pro-government militias of Hashd al-Shaabi.