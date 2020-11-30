Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 30 November 2020
Breaking
ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation UNICEF laments the killing of Iraqi child in Green Zone rocket attack
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 30 November 2020 05:17 PM

Iranian Border Guards Wound Kurdish Porter

4
Iranian border guards on Sunday wounded one Kurdish porter, also known as Kolbar, in Urmia, Western Azarbaijan Province, a monitor reported.

The Iranian forces opened fire at group of porters in the mountainous areas of Urmia on Sunday evening, leaving one of them "severely injured", Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said.

He was identified as Ayhan Khidri, 23, who was shot in his head and taken to a hospital in Urmia, Hengaw agency explained.

The father of two children is said to be in a critical health condition, according to the human rights group.
Related Stories
Read
255bbab45740ba9c3334c82d8c8bf095d1b056c0

Save the Children: Kids in Iraq live among unexploded bombs 30 November 2020 05:31 PM

5

ISIS Attacks Iraqi Army outside Makhmour 30 November 2020 05:20 PM

2

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Rocket Attack on Iraqi Oil Refinery 30 November 2020 05:11 PM

rocket

Rocket attack causes fire at oil refinery in northern Iraq 30 November 2020 12:58 AM

Breaking

ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery 29 November 2020 08:58 PM

6

UNAMI Condemns Violence against Protesters in Iraq 29 November 2020 03:35 PM

5

Iraq: 16 People Killed in Clash Between Sadr Supporters and Protestors 29 November 2020 03:29 PM

unnamed

KRG Reports 304 New Coronavirus Infections, 539 Recoveries 29 November 2020 03:26 PM

Comments