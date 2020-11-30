Iranian Border Guards Wound Kurdish Porter

Iranian border guards on Sunday wounded one Kurdish porter, also known as Kolbar, in Urmia, Western Azarbaijan Province, a monitor reported.



The Iranian forces opened fire at group of porters in the mountainous areas of Urmia on Sunday evening, leaving one of them "severely injured", Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said.



He was identified as Ayhan Khidri, 23, who was shot in his head and taken to a hospital in Urmia, Hengaw agency explained.



The father of two children is said to be in a critical health condition, according to the human rights group.