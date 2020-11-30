Iran Confirms nearly 13,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Nearly 13,000 other people have been found positive for the coronavirus across Iran within 24 hours, the country's health ministry said on Sunday.



The total number of COVID-19 infections reached 948,749 after 12,950 new cases were registered on Sunday, Sima Lari, a spokesperson for the ministry, told state TV.



With 389 new fatalities, the death toll spikes to 47,874 in Iran.



However, at least 658,292 people have so far been discharged from the hospital since the outbreak of the novel virus in the country.