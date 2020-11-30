ISIS Claims Responsibility for Rocket Attack on Iraqi Oil Refinery

The ISIS has claimed responsibility for Sunday's rocket attack on an oil refinery in the Iraqi province of Salahaddin.
A rocket hit a fuel storage depot inside the Siniya refinery in the Iraqi province of Salahaddin on Sunday evening, causing fire and minor material damages, Reuters cited two officials earlier the day.
Following the rocket attack, the ISIS jihadist group, via its official website Amaq, claimed responsibility for the incident.
