Monday, 30 November 2020
Monday، 30 November 2020

Israel Puts Its Embassies on High Alert as Iran Vows to Avenge Scientist's Killing

Israel has reportedly put its diplomatic buildings around the world on high alert as Iran has vowed to avenge the killing of its top nuclear scientist.

Iran has already accused Israel of assassinating Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who headed Iran’s nuclear weapons project. He was killed on Friday in the capital Tehran by unidentified armed men.

Israeli military experts said that the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist was a “dramatic operation”, describing it as significant as the assassination of Iran's Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in January, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.

Moreover, security sources in Tel Aviv believe that Tehran is likely to retaliate through its militias or sleeper cells, attempting to avoid any direct response.

