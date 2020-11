A rocket attack in northern Iraq on Sunday caused a large fire to break out at an oil refinery, briefly halting operations, the country’s Oil Ministry said.



The fire hit a fuel storage tank at the small Siniya refinery in Salahuddin province. There were no reports of casualties, the ministry statement said.



The fire was extinguished and operations resumed within few hours after the attack, the ministry said, citing the state-owned Northern Refining Company that runs the refinery.