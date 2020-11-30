Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 30 November 2020
Breaking
ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation UNICEF laments the killing of Iraqi child in Green Zone rocket attack
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 30 November 2020 12:53 AM

UAE condemns killing of Iranian nuclear scientist, calls for self-restraint

sc

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday condemned the "heinous" killing of a top Iranian nuclear scientist that Tehran has blamed on Israel, urging all parties to exercise restraint.

"The UAE condemns assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and (calls) on all parties to exercise self-restraint to avoid dragging region into new levels of instability and threat to peace," the foreign ministry tweeted.


It described Fakhrizadeh's killing as an "heinous crime".


Fakhrizadeh, dubbed by Israel as the "father" of Iran's nuclear program, was fatally wounded Friday when assailants targeted his car and engaged in a gunfight with his bodyguards outside Tehran, according to Iran's defense ministry.

Related Stories
Read
idf

IDF to keep fighting Iran in Syria: chief of staff 30 November 2020 12:14 AM

f9cab32b6b4fbe32bf4471950e7774a1_L

Iran to give a 'calculated' response to nuclear scientist killing, says official 29 November 2020 10:29 PM

Corona

Lebanon to ease virus curbs from Monday 29 November 2020 10:26 PM

Dominic Raab

UK concerned over Iran situation, awaiting full facts on scientist killing 29 November 2020 10:23 PM

3

Syria: Over 15 ISIS Militants Killed by Regime Forces 29 November 2020 03:22 PM

2

Washington Redeploys USS Nimitz to Gulf 29 November 2020 03:18 PM

sc

Israeli missions on alert after Iranian threats of retaliation 29 November 2020 11:04 AM

sc

EU condemns killing of Iranian scientist as 'criminal act' 29 November 2020 12:40 AM

Comments