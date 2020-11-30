UAE condemns killing of Iranian nuclear scientist, calls for self-restraint

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday condemned the "heinous" killing of a top Iranian nuclear scientist that Tehran has blamed on Israel, urging all parties to exercise restraint.



"The UAE condemns assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and (calls) on all parties to exercise self-restraint to avoid dragging region into new levels of instability and threat to peace," the foreign ministry tweeted.



It described Fakhrizadeh's killing as an "heinous crime".



Fakhrizadeh, dubbed by Israel as the "father" of Iran's nuclear program, was fatally wounded Friday when assailants targeted his car and engaged in a gunfight with his bodyguards outside Tehran, according to Iran's defense ministry.