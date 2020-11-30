Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 30 November 2020
ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation UNICEF laments the killing of Iraqi child in Green Zone rocket attack
Monday، 30 November 2020 12:14 AM

IDF to keep fighting Iran in Syria: chief of staff

During his visit to the Golan Heights, he met with IDF Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Amir Baram and the head of the 210th Bashan Division Brig. Gen. Roman Gofman.

 

"Everything is going as usual at the moment, but we are aware of the possible developments in the region," Kochavi said in a statement released by the army.


"I came here to discuss the security situation focusing on Iran’s entrenchment in Syria and in order to thank all those who were involved in the precise and successful effort to expose the mines 10 days ago near the border and in the attack that was carried out afterward in Syria against Iranian and Syrian targets," he said referring the IDF uncovering several explosive devices near Israel's border with Syria and subsequent airstrikes that killed at least 19 pro-Iran militia fighters in eastern Syria.

