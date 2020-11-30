IDF to keep fighting Iran in Syria: chief of staff

During his visit to the Golan Heights, he met with IDF Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Amir Baram and the head of the 210th Bashan Division Brig. Gen. Roman Gofman.

"Everything is going as usual at the moment, but we are aware of the possible developments in the region," Kochavi said in a statement released by the army.



"I came here to discuss the security situation focusing on Iran’s entrenchment in Syria and in order to thank all those who were involved in the precise and successful effort to expose the mines 10 days ago near the border and in the attack that was carried out afterward in Syria against Iranian and Syrian targets," he said referring the IDF uncovering several explosive devices near Israel's border with Syria and subsequent airstrikes that killed at least 19 pro-Iran militia fighters in eastern Syria.