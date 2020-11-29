Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 30 November 2020
Sunday، 29 November 2020 08:58 PM

ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery

A rocket hit a small oil refinery in northern Iraq on Sunday, causing fire and minor damage, two refinery officials said.

The ISIS terrorist group has since claimed responsibility for the attack. Firefighters are still trying to contain the fires, refinery and local officials said, which broke out after the rocket hit a fuel storage depot inside the Siniya refinery.

There were no reports of casualties at the refinery, which is near Iraq's largest oil refinery of Baiji in the Northern Salahuddin province.


