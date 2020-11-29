UNAMI Condemns Violence against Protesters in Iraq

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) on Sunday condemned the violence against peaceful protesters in Iraq which has left several dozens killed and injured.



“Condemning the recent violence, UNAMI laments the loss of life and injuries among Iraqi protesters,” the representation office wrote in an online statement.



“We call for calm and urge the authorities to do the utmost to protect peaceful demonstrators, ensuring perpetrators of violence are held accountable,” it added.



Medical sources in the southern province of Dhi Qar as saying that 16 people were killed and over 85 others were injured in clash between Muqtada al-Sadr supporters and the protesters.



Similar condemnations have been issued by the embassies of the United States and the UK.