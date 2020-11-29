Iraq: 16 People Killed in Clash Between Sadr Supporters and Protestors

At least 16 people were killed after the supporters of Iraqi influential cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and anti-government protesters were clashed in the southern province of Dhi Qar.



A medical source from the provincial capital city of Nasiriyah said more than 85 people were also injured.



The clash came after Sadr asked his supporters to stage demonstrations last week, which soon turned violent with the protesters who have been on the streets for weeks to call for reforms, job, and better services in the country.



The UN representative, embassies of the United States and the UK have condemned the violence and urged the Iraqi government to take immediate action to protect the peaceful protesters.