KRG Reports 304 New Coronavirus Infections, 539 Recoveries

A total of 304 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past day, while 539 patients recovered from the disease within the same period, Kurdistan Region’s health minister said on Sunday.



The new cases raise the total infection tally since the onset of the disease in Kurdistan up to 96,201, from which over 60,000 have recovered.



The ministry also confirmed 14 more fatalities, saying the overall death toll now stands at 3,132.



As of November 29, nearly 33,000 active cases are still under treatment in the hospitals of Kurdistan Region.

