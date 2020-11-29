Syria: Over 15 ISIS Militants Killed by Regime Forces

More than 15 militants of the ISIS were killed during ongoing clashes with the Syrian regime forces and loyalists in the region, a war monitor revealed on Saturday.



The clashes were reported "on frontlines within Aleppo-Hama-Raqqa triangle between the regime forces and loyalists on one side, and the ISIS members on the other, accompanied by exchange of fire and intensive air and ground bombardment," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.



While 16 ISIS jihadists were killed, there were also ten casualties among the regime forces, the monitor added.



"The death toll is expected to rise as some injured are in serious condition, amid reports of further fatalities."