Sunday, 29 November 2020
Sunday، 29 November 2020 03:18 PM

Washington Redeploys USS Nimitz to Gulf

Washington has redeployed US aircraft carrier USS Nimitz to the Gulf, a US Navy statement confirmed on Saturday.

A statement by the US Navy explained that the redeployment of the carrier has nothing to do with any specific threat in the region, as reported by Asharq Al-Awsat.

Although a number of reports noted that the deployment could relate to the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist, the CNN reported that the move was made even days before the Iranian scientist was killed.

The United States could keep the aircraft carrier in the region until President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January.

A spokesperson for the US Navy’s Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet pointed out that "there were no specific threats that triggered the return of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group."

"This action ensures we have sufficient capability available to respond to any threat and to deter any adversary from acting against our troops during the force reduction," she noted, according to Reuters.
