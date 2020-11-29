Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 29 November 2020
Sunday، 29 November 2020 03:15 PM

US Condemns Violence Against Iraqi "Peaceful" Protesters

The United States has condemned the violence against "peaceful" demonstrators in Iraq's Nasiriyah and Dhi Qar, a statement confirmed on Saturday.

Medics told AFP on Saturday that six Iraqi protesters were killed and at least 60 others were injured in clashes between the anti-government demonstrators and the followers of powerful Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr in Nasiriyah.

"The United States condemns the violence against peaceful protestors that took place in Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar today. These unjustifiable acts of violence have no place in a democracy," reads a statement by the US embassy in Baghdad.

"The United States joins the international community in calling for those responsible to be held accountable, and for the government to provide protection for protestors and others engaged in the legitimate exercise of free speech," the statement added.

Following the developments, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi issued a decree to remove the chief of police in Dhi Qar and formed a committee to investigate the issue, while declaring a curfew in the city, the premier's spokesperson said in a statement.
