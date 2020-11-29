Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 29 November 2020
Sunday، 29 November 2020 01:05 AM

Iraq eyes further cooperation with Egypt at all levels: Iraqi defense min.

Iraq is looking forward to furthering its cooperation ties with Egypt, Iraqi Minister of Defense Staff Gen. Juma Enad Saadoun said on Saturday.

He also praised Egypt's success, under the rule of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, in becoming an inspiring model in a region hit by crises and turmoil.

Saadoun made his remarks while visiting the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI), leading a high-level military delegation, where he was received by AOI Chairman Abdel Moneim El-Terras.

During his tour of the exhibition of AOI products, Saadoun commended the organization's manufacturing and technical capacities, the richness and variety of its civil and defense products and the positive role played by it in many development and strategic projects in the Arab world.

He also admired the AOI's efforts to modernize its production lines as per the latest digital transformation trends and modern Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems.

Saadoun also voiced his country's desire to cooperate with the AOI on the development and reconstruction projects currently taking place in Iraq, especially in the fields of defense industries, renewable energy, armored vehicles, telecommunications, electronics, digital transformation, infrastructure, water purification and sewage treatment, among other areas of development.

Meanwhile, the AOI chief posted the Iraqi defense minister on the organization's vision for deepening the domestic manufacturing and transforming new technologies to Egypt in various fields of industry.

Terras also underscored the organization's willingness to dedicate all its resources to satisfy the needs of the Iraqi people.

The Iraqi official's visit falls within the framework of President Sisi's directives to open up new horizons of cooperation with and integration with sisterly Arab countries, according to an AOI statement.

It also falls within the framework of Egypt's firm and full support to Iraq to help it overcome its challenges and strengthen its state institutions for a stable and prosperous country, the statement added.
