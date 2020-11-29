Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 29 November 2020
Breaking
Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation UNICEF laments the killing of Iraqi child in Green Zone rocket attack Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein condemns Baghdad rocket attack as ‘terrorist act’
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 29 November 2020 12:40 AM

EU condemns killing of Iranian scientist as 'criminal act'

sc

The European Union has strongly condemned the killing of a top Iranian nuclear scientist, calling it a “criminal act."

The European External Action Service posted a statement on its website, denouncing the assassination.


“This is a criminal act and runs counter to the principle of respect for human rights the EU stands for,” said the statement, attributed to an EEAS spokesperson.


“In these uncertain times, it is more important than ever for all parties to remain calm and exercise maximum restraint in order to avoid escalation which cannot be in anyone’s interest.”

Related Stories
Read
Breaking

Israeli army launches military light flares alongside Lebanon border 29 November 2020 12:35 AM

32f3aaa75f9a44e2351ef4552784b46a_L

Uzbekistan to Repatriate More Citizens from Syria’s Camp al-Hol 28 November 2020 04:17 PM

USS Nimitz

US aircraft carrier deployment to Gulf ‘unrelated to specific threats’ 28 November 2020 04:10 PM

coronavirus iran

Iran health ministry reports slowing of virus infections 28 November 2020 04:00 PM

sc

Iran's leader promises retaliation for nuclear scientist's killing 28 November 2020 03:52 PM

Hezbollah Flag - Flickr - upyernoz

Hezbollah says Iran will be one to respond to assassination of scientist: Manar TV 28 November 2020 03:43 PM

4e3ef06cec521c34c4e7d517b6237665_L

Car Bomb Kills 3, Injures 5 in Syrian Town Controlled by Turkey-Backed Militias 27 November 2020 08:04 PM

5a0f0f0535e462b5685c055ab0508145_L

Nearly 20 Pro-Iran Militiamen Killed in Airstrikes in Syria 27 November 2020 07:12 PM

Comments