EU condemns killing of Iranian scientist as 'criminal act'

The European Union has strongly condemned the killing of a top Iranian nuclear scientist, calling it a “criminal act."



The European External Action Service posted a statement on its website, denouncing the assassination.



“This is a criminal act and runs counter to the principle of respect for human rights the EU stands for,” said the statement, attributed to an EEAS spokesperson.



“In these uncertain times, it is more important than ever for all parties to remain calm and exercise maximum restraint in order to avoid escalation which cannot be in anyone’s interest.”