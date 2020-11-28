Two ISIS Accomplices Arrested in Kirkuk

Iraqi intelligence service on Saturday arrested two ISIS accomplices in south of Kirkuk.
A spokesperson for Kirkuk police department said that the two men had cooperated with the ISIS militants in the region before being arrested in Daquq district, south of the province.
The district is witnessing an increasing number of terrorist attacks in the recent weeks, one of which killed four Iraqi soldiers yesterday.
