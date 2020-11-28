COVID-19: Kurdistan Records Lowest Daily Infections in Past Four Months

With 259 cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday, the Kurdistan Region has recorded the lowest daily infections since 1st August this year.



Kurdistan Region’s health ministry said in a report that 139 people in Duhok, 62 in Sulaymaniyah, 39 in Erbil, 12 in Garmiyan, six in Halabjah, and 1 in Raparrin had tested positive within the past 24 hours.



The report also confirmed 385 recoveries and 14 fatalities within the same period.



According to the latest updates, 95,897 people contracted the virus in Kurdistan since the pandemic’s onset in early 2020. Out of the total infections number, 59,626 people have so far recovered and 3,118 have lost their lives.



As of Saturday, 28 November, 33,153 active cases remain under treatment across the four provinces of Kurdistan.