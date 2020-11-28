Uzbekistan to Repatriate More Citizens from Syria’s Camp al-Hol

Uzbekistan is planning to repatriate more citizens from Camp al-Hol in northern Syria where they are kept with thousands of family members of ISIS militants.



An Uzbek government source told Reuters that a delegation had visited the Kurdish-controlled region in north of Syria to discuss the return of over 100 Uzbek nationals.



The majority of them are women and children, the source said, revealing that the Uzbek delegation has met them at al-Hol and Roj camps to discuss their return.



They “live in deplorable conditions and have difficulties with access to drinking water, food and medical care,” according to the source.



Al-Hol camp alone houses nearly 65,000 people, including about 28,000 Syrians, 30,000 Iraqis and some 10,000 other foreigners of many nationalities