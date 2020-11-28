Iraqi Activists Escape Violence in Iraq to Find Safety in Kurdistan

Scores of Iraqi civic activists have escaped Baghdad and other southern provinces in fear of being kidnapped or killed by unknown armed groups.



A security source said that activists’ life is now at a serious risk with the recent wave of assassinations.



Those who remain in Baghdad or other southern provinces, as the source said, are staying at home or have moved to undisclosed locations inside the city to protect themselves.



Violence has once again returned to the streets of Iraq after Muqtada al-Sadr asked his followers to stage a demonstration, which ultimately led to clashes with the anti-government protesters.