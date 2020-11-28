Four Iraqi Protesters Killed in Clash with Sadr's Supporters

At least four Iraqi anti-government protesters were killed on Friday in clashes with supporters of powerful Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.



This came after Sadr's followers raided a tent camp of anti-government demonstrators in Nasiriyah's Habboubi Square, Mohammad al-Khayyat, a leader of the anti-government movement said.



"Sadrists, armed with guns and pistols, came to try to clear our tents. We fear that more violence could take place," he added.

Medical source revealed that at least four protesters were killed while 51 others were injured, including nine of them by gunfire.



"The security forces clearly failed to prevent the armed gangs from storming Habboubi Square," wrote Asaad al-Naseri, an ex-Sadrist based in Nasiriyah.