Car Bomb Kills 3, Injures 5 in Syrian Town Controlled by Turkey-Backed Militias

An explosion hit the Kurdish town of Sare Kanie in north of Syria on Friday, killing at least three people and injuring four others, a monitoring group said.



The explosion was reportedly carried out via a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) or car bomb, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.



Initial reports suggest that the explosion targeted a checkpoint of Ahra al-Sharqiya, an Islamist group supported by Turkey.



No group or organization has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.