Saturday, 28 November 2020
Friday، 27 November 2020 08:04 PM

Car Bomb Kills 3, Injures 5 in Syrian Town Controlled by Turkey-Backed Militias

An explosion hit the Kurdish town of Sare Kanie in north of Syria on Friday, killing at least three people and injuring four others, a monitoring group said.

The explosion was reportedly carried out via a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) or car bomb, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Initial reports suggest that the explosion targeted a checkpoint of Ahra al-Sharqiya, an Islamist group supported by Turkey.

No group or organization has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
