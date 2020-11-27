Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 28 November 2020
Breaking
Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation UNICEF laments the killing of Iraqi child in Green Zone rocket attack Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein condemns Baghdad rocket attack as ‘terrorist act’
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 27 November 2020 08:00 PM

Militias Attack Baghdad Massage Parlor, Beat up Workers

4f96b093a4f9b6400c07e505355b9fb2_L
A group of masked men affiliated with the pro-Iranian Shia militia of Rab’a Allah attacked a massage parlor in central Baghdad on Thursday night, dragging the female workers to the street and beating them up before burning the facility.

A source from the capital city, wishing to remain anonymous said that the attack had taken place in Karrada neighborhood with no security forces’ intervention.

He explained that different Shia militias are in control of different districts, and they charge local business owners for allegedly protecting them.

“These militias attacked the massage parlor after asking the owner for a huge amount of cash,” the source revealed, arguing that the attack was the consequence of the owner’s refrain from paying the money.

Rab’a Allah is the militia group that orchestrated last month’s attack on the local representation office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in Baghdad. The group is also said to be responsible for burning Dijla television channel earlier in August.

According to sources, Iraq’s interior ministry has launched an investigation into last night’s attack. However, the source, who is familiar with government procedures in Iraq, is skeptical about the outcomes of the investigation, saying that the government has no control over the Shia militias and it cannot prosecute them.
Related Stories
Read
cc65f67d5959dc33aa2882221d2f30c3_L

Over 400 New Coronavirus Cases Detected in Kurdistan 27 November 2020 07:53 PM

9226d5196ff4db5448dae7424e51738c_L

Four Iraqi Soldiers Injured in IED Blast South of Kirkuk 27 November 2020 07:15 PM

f2c461d4d80eff25686319c8e53b891d_L

Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths 26 November 2020 07:41 PM

50c6fd1ae193f547316cea98c444dacf_L

Iraq Says to Begin Implementing Erbil-Baghdad Deal on Sinjar 25 November 2020 06:46 PM

a4eb0ceebdeebb5d5e1b31da3aabb582_L

Republic of Korea Extends Support to Stabilization Efforts in Iraq 25 November 2020 06:42 PM

eab010f95978755c53cc19f20a2aba20_L

ISIS Militants Attack Police Colonel’s Home in Salahaddin, Kill One 25 November 2020 06:33 PM

b9a07209e8e79e91752d2ed83a67c0e9_L

Iraqi Lawmaker Dies from COVID-19 25 November 2020 06:30 PM

6a31c87a753aa7bac842c82883cac53a_L

KRG Reports 435 New Coronavirus Cases, 25 Fatalities 25 November 2020 06:27 PM

Comments