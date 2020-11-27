Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 28 November 2020
Friday، 27 November 2020 07:53 PM

Over 400 New Coronavirus Cases Detected in Kurdistan

Kurdistan Region’s health ministry said on Friday that it had detected 403 new cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours.

The ministry also reported 209 recoveries and 26 fatalities within the same period, according to an official report.

A total of 95,638 people were infected with the novel virus since its onset in the Kurdistan Region, from which over 59,000 have already recovered.

The latest updates confirm 3,104 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the four provinces of Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, and Halabjah.

As of November 27, more than 33,000 coronavirus patients remain under treatment, the report revealed.
