Four Iraqi Soldiers Injured in IED Blast South of Kirkuk

At least four Iraqi soldiers were wounded after an improvised explosive device (IED) hit their vehicle on Thursday night south of Kirkuk.



Daquq Mayor Luis Khidhir said that the explosion had occurred outside Ali Sara village of Daquq.



“Four soldiers were rushed to the hospital after suffering injuries in the blast,” Khidhir said.



The mayor revealed that the attack comes after the security forces had noticed increasing movements of the ISIS militants in the region.