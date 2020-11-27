Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 28 November 2020
Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation UNICEF laments the killing of Iraqi child in Green Zone rocket attack Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein condemns Baghdad rocket attack as ‘terrorist act’
Friday، 27 November 2020 07:15 PM

Four Iraqi Soldiers Injured in IED Blast South of Kirkuk

At least four Iraqi soldiers were wounded after an improvised explosive device (IED) hit their vehicle on Thursday night south of Kirkuk.

Daquq Mayor Luis Khidhir said that the explosion had occurred outside Ali Sara village of Daquq.

“Four soldiers were rushed to the hospital after suffering injuries in the blast,” Khidhir said.

The mayor revealed that the attack comes after the security forces had noticed increasing movements of the ISIS militants in the region.
