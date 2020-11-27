Nearly 20 Pro-Iran Militiamen Killed in Airstrikes in Syria

As a result of airstrikes in Syria, nearly 20 pro-Iran militiamen were killed on Thursday, a war monitor revealed.



A number of positions of the militias were targeted by unidentified warplanes, believed to be Israeli, in al-Bukamal, east of Deir ez-Zor province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.



At least 19 militiamen were killed in the air raid, the Britain-based monitoring group added, noting that there were also material damages.



"The death toll is expected to rise as some of the injured are in serious condition, amid reports of further fatalities. The attack also destroyed positions and vehicles."



This comes only one day after airstrikes left eight Iran-backed militiamen in Syria's Damascus dead, where an arms depot was also targeted.