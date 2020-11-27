Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 28 November 2020
Baghdadpost
Friday، 27 November 2020 07:10 PM

COVID-19: Iran Records Highest Daily Number of Cases

95c6d8b4d3a41354acff7be12d6bd3f5_L
The Iranian Ministry of Health reported on Thursday that it had recorded nearly 14,000 new infections of COVID-19 within the past day, the highest daily number since February.

The coronavirus tally across Iran spiked to 908,346 after 13,961 other individuals were found positive for the novel virus, Sima Lari, a spokesperson for the ministry, told state TV.

During the same period, the coronavirus claimed 482 other lives, raising the death toll to 46,689, she said.

While a total of 633,275 people have recovered from COVID-19, at least 5,849 cases remain active.
