Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran

The head of Iran's nuclear program, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was assassinated near Tehran, the semi-official Fars news reported on Friday.
The attack took place in in Absard, east of the capitol.
The state-run Press TV stressed that initial reports came from "unofficial sources," but state broadcaster IRIB reported the assassination as well.
The attack took place in in Absard, east of the capitol.
The state-run Press TV stressed that initial reports came from "unofficial sources," but state broadcaster IRIB reported the assassination as well.