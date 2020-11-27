Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 27 November 2020
Friday، 27 November 2020 05:22 PM

Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran

The head of Iran's nuclear program, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was assassinated near Tehran, the semi-official Fars news reported on Friday.

The attack took place in in Absard, east of the capitol. 

The state-run Press TV stressed that initial reports came from "unofficial sources," but state broadcaster IRIB reported the assassination as well.
