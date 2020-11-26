Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 26 November 2020
Breaking
Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation UNICEF laments the killing of Iraqi child in Green Zone rocket attack Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein condemns Baghdad rocket attack as ‘terrorist act’
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 26 November 2020 10:08 PM

US sanctions Chinese, Russian firms for dealings with Iran

us

U.S. sanctioned five firms in China and Russia over claims they are promoting Iran’s missile program, and a Trump administration official said more penalties are to come.


The Treasury Department plans to announce additional sanctions on Iran in coming weeks related to arms, weapons of mass destruction and human rights violations, Elliott Abrams, the State Department’s special representative for Iran, said Wednesday at a Beirut Institute event. “Our policy will be the same through Jan. 20,” Abrams said.


The newly sanctioned firms are China-based Chengdu Best New Materials Co. Ltd. and Zibo Elim Trade Company Ltd. as well as Russia-based Nilco Group, Elecon and Aviazapchast, according to a State Department filing in the Federal Register.

Related Stories
Read
bb30794a-b1eb-46b6-bc31-fd2f04f8b755_cx0_cy20_cw0_w1023_r1_s

Baha'is barred from higher education in Iran: Radio Farda 26 November 2020 10:12 PM

USA-IRAQ-DIPLOMACY

Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government 26 November 2020 07:50 PM

10124110_0_0_1280_853_0_large

Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria 26 November 2020 07:39 PM

Hijab in Iran

Iran economy could rebound to 4.4% growth if US sanctions lifted: IIF 26 November 2020 02:06 PM

Sadiq Al-Mahdi

Sudan’s former PM Sadiq Al-Mahdi dies of coronavirus 26 November 2020 02:04 PM

kylie-moore-gilbert-unimelb

Iran swaps jailed British-Australian academic with Iranians held abroad - TV 26 November 2020 01:58 PM

Elliott Abrams

U.S. envoy to Iran says more sanctions coming, urges Biden to maintain leverage 26 November 2020 01:55 PM

oil tanker

Oil tanker hit by blast at Saudi terminal, Saudi Arabia confirms 26 November 2020 01:48 PM

Comments