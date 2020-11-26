Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 26 November 2020
Breaking
Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation UNICEF laments the killing of Iraqi child in Green Zone rocket attack Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein condemns Baghdad rocket attack as ‘terrorist act’
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 26 November 2020 07:50 PM

Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government

USA-IRAQ-DIPLOMACY
The Iraqi government spokesman, Ahmad Mulla Talal, has resigned from his position, nearly six months after taking office.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi appointed Mr Talal weeks after taking office in May. He is the first official in Mr Al Kadhimi’s government to resign since taking office in May.

Mr Talal is a seasoned journalist who presented TV talk shows on different Iraqi satellite channels after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Mr Al Kadhimi “seeks to achieve an ambitious project with a loyal, enthusiastic, and bold team who have his own understanding of reality, but I had a different understanding,” Mr Talal wrote on his Twitter feed.

“I will continue serving my country from another place and field,” he said.

Speculations on his resignation surfaced after the country’s culture minister gave the weekly Cabinet press conference on Tuesday but no further details have since been given.

His last appearance was in the middle of November on state TV when he announced that the killers of prominent scholar Husham Al Hashimi, who was killed in July, had fled Iraq.

Mr Talal accused an unidentified party of smuggling the killers outside the country without naming the culprits.

At least four gunmen on two motorcycles waited outside Mr Al Hashimi’s home in Baghdad’s eastern Shiite-dominated neighbourhood Zayouna and opened fire on the academic, who had advised Mr Al Kadhimi’s government on security matters.

Mr Al Hashimi was a leading expert on ISIS and other militant groups, including the Iran-backed Shiite militias. As a well-informed security analyst, his expertise was sought by governments, researchers and journalists.





Related Stories
Read
bb30794a-b1eb-46b6-bc31-fd2f04f8b755_cx0_cy20_cw0_w1023_r1_s

Baha'is barred from higher education in Iran: Radio Farda 26 November 2020 10:12 PM

us

US sanctions Chinese, Russian firms for dealings with Iran 26 November 2020 10:08 PM

10124110_0_0_1280_853_0_large

Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria 26 November 2020 07:39 PM

Hijab in Iran

Iran economy could rebound to 4.4% growth if US sanctions lifted: IIF 26 November 2020 02:06 PM

Sadiq Al-Mahdi

Sudan’s former PM Sadiq Al-Mahdi dies of coronavirus 26 November 2020 02:04 PM

kylie-moore-gilbert-unimelb

Iran swaps jailed British-Australian academic with Iranians held abroad - TV 26 November 2020 01:58 PM

Elliott Abrams

U.S. envoy to Iran says more sanctions coming, urges Biden to maintain leverage 26 November 2020 01:55 PM

oil tanker

Oil tanker hit by blast at Saudi terminal, Saudi Arabia confirms 26 November 2020 01:48 PM

Comments