Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

379 new cases of coronavirus recorded across Iraqi Kurdistan in the past 24-hour, the health ministry said in a statement on Thursday.



According to the ministry 143 people in Duhok governorate, 123 in Erbil, 90 in Sulaimani, 12 in Halabja, 9 in Germiyan administration, and 2 in Raparin administration have tested positive for coronavirus.



The ministry statement also said that 17 coronavirus patients have died in Iraqi Kurdistan.



So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 95,235 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan. A total of 59,032 patients have recovered, and 3,078 people have died.



In March 2020 the World Health Organization WHO has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic. The statistics on Thursday evening showed that there are over 59,816,510 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 1,410,378 confirmed deaths, according to WHO.