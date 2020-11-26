Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 26 November 2020
Breaking
UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation UNICEF laments the killing of Iraqi child in Green Zone rocket attack Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein condemns Baghdad rocket attack as ‘terrorist act’ US Orders Partial Withdrawal of Troops from Iraq, Afghanistan 4 Katyusha rockets land near US embassy in Baghdad Iraq hangs 21 terrorism convicts in latest mass executions
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 26 November 2020 01:48 PM

Oil tanker hit by blast at Saudi terminal, Saudi Arabia confirms

oil tanker

 An explosion damaged a Greek-managed tanker at a Saudi Arabian terminal on the Red Sea just north of the Yemeni border, the ship’s manager said on Wednesday, in an attack confirmed by Saudi Arabia.


In a statement published by state media, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said a commercial vessel suffered minor damage from shrapnel in what it described as a foiled terrorist attack.


Athens-based TMS Tankers said the Maltese-flagged vessel it managed was “attacked by an unknown source” while at berth in Shuqaiq in Saudi Arabia after it had completed discharging and was preparing to depart.


“The Agrari was struck about one meter above the waterline and has suffered a breach,” TMS Tankers said in a statement.


“It has been confirmed that the crew are safe and there have been no injuries. No pollution has been reported. The vessel is in ballast condition and stable,” the company said, adding that an investigation was underway.


The blast follows a number of recent security incidents concerning Saudi oil infrastructure.

 

British maritime security company Ambrey said earlier that Agrari was damaged by a mine while berthed at the al-Shuqaiq Steam Power Plant.


“The explosion took place in port limits and punctured the hull of the vessel,” Ambrey said in a statement. It did not say when the incident happened but noted the vessel had arrived at al-Shuqaiq on Nov. 23.


A TMS company source told Reuters earlier on Wednesday: “I can’t confirm what exactly the cause was. It is possible [that it was from a mine], certainly it was a blast.”


The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations separately said it was aware a vessel had experienced an explosion at Shuqaiq.


The Agrari is an aframax crude oil tanker, data on TMS Tankers website showed.
Yemen’s Houthi group on Monday claimed a strike on a Saudi Aramco petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah. Aramco and Saudi authorities confirmed the attack.

 

Two weeks ago, a fire near a floating platform belonging to the Jazan oil products terminal was contained with no injuries.


That fire was the result of another attempted Houthi attack, in which the Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed two explosive-laden boats in the southern Red Sea.


There was no immediate claim of responsibility from the Houthis regarding the latest incident.


Houthi leader Muhammed Ali Houthi did not explicitly deny the attack, but said in a tweet that any military or security operations are announced through military and security establishments officially.


Saudi state television later reported the coalition had destroyed a Houthi-laid mine in the Red Sea, a day after it said it had destroyed five Houthi mines laid there.

Related Stories
Read
Hijab in Iran

Iran economy could rebound to 4.4% growth if US sanctions lifted: IIF 26 November 2020 02:06 PM

Sadiq Al-Mahdi

Sudan’s former PM Sadiq Al-Mahdi dies of coronavirus 26 November 2020 02:04 PM

kylie-moore-gilbert-unimelb

Iran swaps jailed British-Australian academic with Iranians held abroad - TV 26 November 2020 01:58 PM

Elliott Abrams

U.S. envoy to Iran says more sanctions coming, urges Biden to maintain leverage 26 November 2020 01:55 PM

Assadollah Assadi

Iran diplomat on trial over plot to bomb opponents in France 25 November 2020 04:26 PM

coronavirus-iran-iraq-afp

Iran records highest daily coronavirus infections of 13,843 25 November 2020 04:18 PM

uae

UAE halts new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim states, including Iraq 25 November 2020 04:15 PM

Beirut explosion

Charges filed against customs officials over Lebanon port blast 25 November 2020 11:26 AM

Comments