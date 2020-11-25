Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 25 November 2020
Wednesday، 25 November 2020 06:46 PM

Iraq Says to Begin Implementing Erbil-Baghdad Deal on Sinjar

An Iraqi spokesperson for the joint operations command revealed on Wednesday that Baghdad will begin implementing its agreement with Erbil on Sinjar town.

 

Major General Tahseen al-Khafaji, spokesperson for the Joint Operations Command, highlighted a visit by an Iraqi security delegation to Nineveh province, which aimed to start the implementation of Sinjar agreement.

He noted that the visit was important for the security of the Yezidi majority populated region of Sinjar, which would also pave the way to the return of displaced Yezidis to their places of origin.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) earlier last month reached an agreement with the federal government to normalize the situation in Sinjar, based on which all armed groups should withdraw from the region.

