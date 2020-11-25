ISIS Militants Attack Police Colonel’s Home in Salahaddin, Kill One

ISIS militants attacked the residence of a local police chief in Salahaddin province, north of Baghdad, on Tuesday night, killing at least one person.



Salahaddin Police spokesperson Mohammed Osman said that a group of ISIS insurgents attacked Colonel Bahloul Zubaidi’s home in Yasroub subdistrict of Salahaddin province.



Colonel Zubaidi suffered injuries during the attack, while one policeman was killed and two others were wounded, the spokesperson said.



The jihadists managed to escape the scene before the security reinforcement arrived.