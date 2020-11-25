Iraqi Lawmaker Dies from COVID-19

A member of the Iraqi parliament died at a hospital in Beirut on Tuesday after contracting COVID-19 earlier this month.



MP Hussein Jasim Zuhairi was a member of Fatih Alliance, a Shia faction affiliated with the pro-Iran militias of Hashd al-Shaabi.



He was representing Diyala province.



As of November 25, Iraq has recorded nearly 540,000 coronavirus cases, with 12,031 deaths. It still struggles with a fast spread of the disease and high rate of fatalities.