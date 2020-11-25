KRG Reports 435 New Coronavirus Cases, 25 Fatalities

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) confirmed 435 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 25 deaths within the past 24 hours.



KRG’s health ministry also reported 324 recoveries within the same period.



Kurdistan Region has so far recorded 94,856 cases, from which 58,640 have already recovered and 33,155 remain under treatment.



The pandemic has claimed 3,061 lives in the four provinces of Kurdistan, according to the latest updates.