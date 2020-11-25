KRG Determined to Become Digital Government: PM Barzani

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reiterated his cabinet’s determination to a modernised governance during a ceremony on Wednesday where he announced a new project.



“I am delighted to announce a new project today to digitalize vehicle and driver license and registration, in partnership with Germany’s Muehlbauer Group. Our cabinet is committed to modernising our civil services, public services, and technological infrastructure,” PM Barzani said.



“This digital system will give multiple government bodies the tools to identify individuals and vehicles regardless of the location. It will also ensure every driver and vehicle is registered, bringing more certainty to KRG’s registries, public finances and safety.”



He emphasized that the KRG is keen to become a digital government, which will result in reducing costs while creating visibility between various ministries and thus improving the decision-making process and service delivery.



“Ending reliance on paperwork and providing digital services is not a choice but a necessity,” PM Barzani said during a speech delivered at a signing ceremony of an agreement between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and German Mühlbauer Group, a tech company specializing in providing digital services.



“We do not have any other way: whether we develop with technology or we stagnate in the past.”